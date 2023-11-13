Invincible: Season Three; Robert Kirkman Wants a Season Release a Year for Prime Video Series

Invincible has finally returned to Prime Video after a two-and-a-half-year wait, and the man in charge of the series, Robert Kirkman, promises that fans will not see that long of a gap between seasons again. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Starring Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller, the series follows Mark Grayson (Yuen) as he deals with his new superpowers.

Kirkman said the following about the Prime Video series, per Collider:

“I think that that would be the goal. I’ve said publicly, the gap between Season 1 and Season 2 are the longest gap we’ll ever have. I’ve seen people say, ‘oh, it’s gonna be three years for every season. This isn’t gonna work.’ But we don’t know, it’s a very hard production schedule, it’s a very tough show to produce. So, the goal is to try and get it as close to a season a year as we possibly can. I can’t guarantee that we’ll hit that. But it’s a weird time for television. Like, name one show that comes out consistently every year because it’s like Stranger Things, House of the Dragon. I know that the pandemic delayed things a lot. But it seems like it’s harder and harder to get shows to come out every year.”

The premiere date for Invincible season three will be announced later. Season two premiered on November 3rd.

