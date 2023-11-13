White Lotus: Season Three of HBO Series to Be Longer and Crazier, Says Creator Mike White

White Lotus is returning for a third season in 2025, and creator Mike White has big plans for the return of the HBO anthology. Before the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, White spoke about the series and his plans for season three.

The White Lotus is an HBO anthology series with a new resort of the chain as the setting. Reports have season three set in Thailand, but that has not been confirmed. Only one cast member is attached to appear in the new season – Natasha Rothwell from season one.

White said the following about The White Lotus season three, per EW:

“I’m seriously finishing scripts. Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going. It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

The premiere date for The White Lotus season three will be announced later.

