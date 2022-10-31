The White Lotus: Season Two Viewer Votes

New relationships unfold in the second season of The White Lotus TV show on HBO. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The White Lotus is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second-season episodes of The White Lotus here.

An HBO social satire anthology series written and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus TV show stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. The story follows the exploits of various hotel guests and staff members over the span of a week at a resort in Sicily. Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) is visiting the city with his son (Imperioli) and grandson (DiMarco) and is getting frail but still sees himself as virile and capable. Wealthy but unstable Tanya McQuioid-Hunt (Coolidge) is traveling with her husband (Tries) and assistant (Richardson). Daphne Babcock (Fahy) is a stay-at-home mother who is visiting Italy with her husband (James) and another couple (Sharpe and Plaza).





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The White Lotus TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The White Lotus should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO?