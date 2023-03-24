The White Lotus: Season Three; Series Creator Mike White Has Pitched an Idea to HBO

Fans of The White Lotus could see the series back on HBO for a third season sooner rather than later. Series creator Mike White already has an idea in mind. The black comedy-drama anthology series, billed initially as a limited series, takes place in a different resort each season and follows a group of vacationers for a week. With each passing day, the picture-perfect façades of the travelers and the resort’s cheerful employees start to chip away.

Per Deadline, Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer, said the following about the series:

“He’s just pitched us the idea for the third season, and it’s great, a really fun idea.”

Season one took place in Hawaii, and season two was set in Italy. Viewers could see season three set in Asia. White hinted at an Asian locale after the second season finale when he said “it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality.” In February, White Lotus executive producer David Bernad said, “We’ve tried to work in Asia a lot and hopefully season three will be our chance to make something happen there.”

No other details were revealed, but Bloys did speak more about the series and said the following:

“Mike always wanted to do a show about honeymooners. He thought, ‘What if we go to a hotel?’ I thought we would do it in Palm Springs but it was cheaper to shoot in Hawaii. The cast were staying there, and no one else was staying in the hotel. It’s great that he gets to cast new actors each time. What’s been great about seasons 1 and 2 is, a little like Succession, it allows you to rediscover actors or see them in a new light.”

A premiere date for The White Lotus season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this HBO series?