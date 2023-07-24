Invincible: Season Two Teaser and Premiere Date Released for Prime Video Superhero Series

Invincible is returning soon for its second season. Prime Video announced the premiere date for the superhero series with the release of a teaser and poster.

Starring Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller, the series is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman. It tells the story of a young man whose father is the greatest superhero on the planet. As he develops his own powers, he learns there may be more to his father’s past.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that the critically acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible, from Skybound Entertainment, will premiere the first half of its eight-episode second season on November 3, with new episodes weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Two will premiere in early 2024. Invincible will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. News of the upcoming second season was revealed during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel, along with a teaser trailer, extended episode clip, and character assets. Invincible’s SDCC panel featured executive producer and co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also announced a special standalone screening of “Invincible Atom Eve,” an origin episode focused on the character, which will premiere globally on Prime Video on July 21, as well as screen at SDCC. The first season received a “Certified Fresh” ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Invincible is a part of the savings, entertainment and convenience that Prime members enjoy in a single membership. About Invincible: Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.”

The trailer for Invincible season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this animated series?