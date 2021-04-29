Invincible: Seasons Two & Three; Double Renewal for Amazon’s Adult Superhero Series

Mark Grayson’s work is far from done. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the animated Invincible series for second and third seasons. The first season of eight episodes wraps tonight.

The Invincible TV show is based on the Skybound/Image comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The voice cast includes Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller. In the story, Mark Grayson (Yeun) is a regular guy whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). As Mark develops powers of his own just ahead of his 17th birthday, he enters into his father’s tutelage and discovers that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Here’s the double season renewal announcement:

CULVER CITY, Calif. ¬- April 29, 2021 – In advance of its highly anticipated April 30 Season 1 finale, Amazon Studios today announced it has renewed Robert Kirkman’s (The Walking Dead) hour-long, adult animated series Invincible for a second and third season. Season 2 and Season 3 will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Director Jeff Allen (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

