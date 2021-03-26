Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, the Invincible TV show is based on the Skybound/Image comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The voice cast includes Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller. In the story, Mark Grayson (Yeun) is a regular guy whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). As Mark develops powers of his own just ahead of his 17th birthday, he enters into his father’s tutelage and discovers that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.



As of March 27, 2021, Invincible has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon Prime Video will cancel or renew Invincible for season two. Given that animation is typically less expensive to produce than live-action series and this one comes from the creator of The Walking Dead, I think this show will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Invincible cancellation or renewal news.



