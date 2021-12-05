The Wheel of Time: Season Two? Has the Amazon Sci-Fi Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

How long will this fantasy tale last? Has The Wheel of Time TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, The Wheel of Time TV show is based on a series of novels by Robert Jordan. It stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The tale is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai. Starting in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being who will either save or destroy humanity.





O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Wheel of Time has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about The Wheel of Time being cancelled after only one season. The fantasy series was renewed for season two well ahead of the series debut. Subscribe for free alerts on The Wheel of Time cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that The Wheel of Time TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Amazon had cancelled this TV series, instead?