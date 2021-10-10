The Wheel of Time: Amazon Releases Clip for New Fantasy Series (Watch)

The Wheel of Time is coming to Amazon Prime Video on November 19th and a clip for the fantasy series has now been released. It was also revealed that star Rosamund Pike will be joined by Ceara Coveney, Meera Syal, and Natasha O’Keeffe as series regulars in the show’s second season. The Wheel of Time was given an early second season renewal in May.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television today released an exclusive clip from the upcoming Amazon Original fantasy series The Wheel of Time. The clip debuted during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, where showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove) also announced new cast members for Season Two. Ceara Coveney (Dad, The Amazing World of Emma) will join as a series regular, portraying fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand, along with Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Misfits) and Meera Syal (The Kumars at No. 42, Broadchurch), who also join the show in undisclosed series-regular roles. The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

Check out a clip for The Wheel of Time season one below.

