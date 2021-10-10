Nash Bridges: Don Johnson and Cheech Marin Returning for Reunion Movie on USA Network

Nash Bridges fans will soon see Don Johnson and Cheech Marin together again. USA Network has announced a premiere date for their reunion movie. Johnson and Marin will be joined by Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville, and Jeff Perry in the film. The original Nash Bridges series aired for six seasons between 1996 and 2001 on CBS.

The USA Network film will air on Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, Nov. 27th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. No details were released about the plot of the film but fans will see Johnson and Marin together again as “elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.”

Check out the key art for the Nash Bridges reunion movie below.

