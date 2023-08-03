The Wheel of Time: Season Two Scene Released for Prime Video Series, How to Watch

The Wheel of Time returns with its second season next month, and fans can now see the first scene of the season two premiere.

Prime Video released the first scene at the end of the season one finale. The fantasy drama is based on the novels by Robert Jordan, and it is set in a time where magic exists, but only a few possess the power.

Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney star in the series. Season two is based on parts of Jordan’s third novel, The Dragon Reborn.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that the first scene from Season Two of The Wheel of Time is now available to view at the end of the Season One finale episode (Episode 108) as a special surprise bonus for fans. This sneak peek of the new season reflects the structure of the best-selling and epic The Wheel of Time book series by Robert Jordan, on which the Amazon Original series is based, where at the end of each novel, Jordan would add the first chapter of the next book as a preview. In an additional homage to the show’s inspiration, the scene which has been made available – the opening from Episode 201 – is an adaptation of the fan favorite “Darkfriend Social” prologue of the second novel of Jordan’s series, The Great Hunt, upon which Season Two is largely based. Season Two of The Wheel of Time is also based on some elements of Jordan’s third novel, The Dragon Reborn, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 1 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The series was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand. The Wheel of Time is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

