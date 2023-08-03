Special Ops: Lioness: Taylor Sheridan Series Sets Record for Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness arrived on Paramount+ last month, and the new drama from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) has set a record for the network.

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier, the Paramount+ series follows a group of special ops of women.

The series was the most watched global premiere in its first 24 hours, per Deadline. The series beat out Halo from that spot. The first two episodes also aired on Paramount Network. With delayed viewing, the series’ first episode scored six million viewers.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said the following about the series:

“On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+. Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience.”

Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Streaming also spoke about the series:

“The strong viewer reception for Special Ops: Lioness reflects the power of Paramount across the board in creating, producing, marketing and delivering this incredible Taylor Sheridan drama with broad global appeal. We can’t wait for viewers to come along with us on this high stakes thrill ride.”

Special Ops Lioness airs on Sundays on Paramount+.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this drama?