Lioness: Three Cast in Paramount+ Series from Yellowstone Creator

Lioness has added three to its cast. Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira are being joined by James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the new drama from Taylor Sheridan – the man behind Yellowstone. The series follows a unique CIA program led by the character played by Saldana.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that veterans of Taylor Sheridan series James Jordan (YELLOWSTONE), LaMonica Garrett (1883) and Dave Annable (YELLOWSTONE) are set to star in Sheridan’s new original series LIONESS. LIONESS stars previously announced series leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Saldaña will also serve as executive producer alongside Academy Award(R) winner Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series will be filmed in Baltimore, Md.

LIONESS is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Jordan and Garrett will play Two Cups and Tucker, respectively, experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team. Annable will play Neil, Joe’s husband and the father of their two daughters.

Jordan has previously appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN for Paramount+ and as livestock agent Steve Hendon in Paramount Network’s YELLOWSTONE. In film, Jordan starred in Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Angelina Jolie, “Wind River” alongside Jeremy Renner, and Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman.

Garrett’s additional television credits include the recent hit Taylor Sheridan series 1883 for Paramount+, the thriller drama series “The Terminal List,” “Delilah,” “Designated Survivor,” and starring as The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor across the Arrowverse series: “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” He is also known for his performances in Michael Bay’s “The Last Ship,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Hotwives of Las Vegas.” In film, Garrett was recently seen in the award-winning indie drama “Clemency,” alongside Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge.

Annable co-starred in Paramount Network’s YELLOWSTONE as Kevin Costner’s son, and recently returned as a guest star during the series’ fourth season. He can also be seen in a recurring role on the hit series “Walker.” Annable co-starred in the limited series “What/If,” starring Renée Zellweger, and was a guest star on an episode of “This Is Us”. Additional television credits include “Brothers and Sisters,” “Heartbeat,” Steven Spielberg’s “Red Band Society,” “666 Park Avenue” and the TV movies “Final Vision” and “No Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” the latter in which he co-starred with his wife, Odette. Film credits include “Armed Response,” “What’s Your Number?” and “Little Black Book.”

LIONESS will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

LIONESS is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, as well as the upcoming series TULSA KING, 1923, BASS REEVES and LAND MAN.”