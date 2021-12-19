1883: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ Western Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the 1883 TV show is a prequel to Yellowstone. It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert with Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Amanda Jaros, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier in recurring roles. Guest stars include Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, and Tom Hanks. The story follows a previous generation of the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plain to establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. It’s a stark retelling of Western expansion, and a study of one family as they flee poverty in Texas to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.



As of December 19, 2021, 1883 has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew a show like 1883 for a second season. However, given the success of Yellowstone and the promotion and money that Paramount+ is putting into this prequel, I can’t imagine that it won’t be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 1883 cancellation or renewal news.



