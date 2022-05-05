Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series. It stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak. The story follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy prior to Captain James T. Kirk’s time in command. Serving under Pike are First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Peck), Doctor M’Benga (Olusanmokun), Nurse Christine Chapel (Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Gooding), Helmsman Lt. Erica Ortegas (Navia), and Hemmer (Horak), an Aenar engineer.



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is often difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew a series. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, the execs can take a chance on the series they believe in but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. However, it’s a different story when it comes to Star Trek — the cornerstone of the streaming service. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for a second season and I have no doubt that it will be renewed beyond that. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cancellation or renewal news.



