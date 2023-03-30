American Ninja Warrior: Season 15 Coming in June; NBC Series Gets Early 16th Season Renewal for 2024

American Ninja Warrior is not going anywhere anytime soon. The competition series returns for a 15th season in June, and NBC has already renewed the series for season 16. Both seasons are currently in production.

Viewers will see notable changes in the course, per Deadline. A Mega Wall has been added to the competition, and viewers will also see competitors racing side by side for the first time.

Arthur Smith, an executive producer on the NBC series, said the following:

“The Ninja movement continues. We’re now at the point where the show has been on long enough that some of our younger athletes, Ninja has been around their whole life. This year, we have fathers and sons and mothers and daughters competing. This is a unique competition that it is about the people and the stories and it has a lot of unique characteristics. Where else you have athletes rooting for each other? Where else you have women and men competing on the same course? We have a community and there’s so many positive values. We keep making the course harder, and they keep getting better. They keep training and it’s like the never ending quest for us to push the limit. They started with building courses in the backyard, that was reasonably early in the run. Now there’s Ninja gyms everywhere and then to coaches and then to trainers. Now we have kids, who say, ‘I’m not going to play soccer. I’m doing Ninja.’”

More was also revealed about the changes to the competition:

This season will see contestants go head-to-head racing, taking on the course at the same time and a Mega Wall that is taller than ever before. New obstacles in season 15 include ‘Pole Vault’, which sees competitors jump off a trampoline to fly high in the air to catch a pole, ‘Greased Lightning, where competitors hang on to both ends of a rope as it slides and drops down a tube to reach the finish platform, ‘The Getaway’, where competitors rotate a wheel that unlocks, drops and reveals a ring they take and land on a hook then lache and catch a money bag that slides and carries them to the finish platform, ‘Ring The Bells, with swings and bells, ‘Lasso Launch, using a rope, ‘Kite Surfer’ where competitors use their hands to traverse a kite, transfer to a bungee then to another kite to reach the finish platform, and ‘Cubes’. New obstacles in season 16 include ‘Heavy Metal’, where competitors transfer a bar across a series of cradles, ‘Reel to Reel’, where competitors hold onto a wheel as it slides down a track, ‘Danger Waters’ featuring a series of free spinning beams, ‘Duck Duck Goose’, which sees competitors lache across a series of ledges that swing and shut, to reach the finish platform, and ‘Jaw Breakers’, where competitors lache a bar across a series of traps that are angled at different positions increasing in difficulty.”

Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior premieres on June 5th. Season 16 will air in the summer of 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new seasons of American Ninja Warrior on NBC? Do you watch this show each summer?