American Ninja Warrior: Season 14; NBC Series Renewed for Summer 2022

Get ready for more amazing athletic performances and more bruised egos this Summer. NBC has renewed the American Ninja Warrior TV series for a 14th season which will debut on Monday, June 6th.

An athletic competition, American Ninja Warrior is hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and sideline reporter Zuri Hall. The TV show is a high-octane obstacle course competition. Season 13 features more than 400 competitors and, for the first time in ANW history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old. Ninja Warrior is a sport that has been rapidly growing across the country and kids of all ages are embracing it in record numbers. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.

The 13th season of American Ninja Warrior averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.32 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 2% in the demo and up by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Due to the pandemic, NBC aired two cycles of American Ninja Warrior last season, one during Fall 2020 and another for Summer 2021.

In addition to the return of ANW, NBC has also announced the Summer 2022 premieres of America’s Got Talent (season 14, May 31st), Dancing with Myself (season one, May 31st), and Who Do You Think You Are? (season 11, July 10th).

