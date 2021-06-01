American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Ratings

Due to the pandemic, NBC ended up airing two cycles of the American Ninja Warrior TV series during the 2020-21 broadcast season. Is this one too many cycles for the viewing audience or, is there an appetite for American Ninja Warrior airing twice a year? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

American Ninja Warrior is hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and sideline reporter Zuri Hall. The TV show is a high-octane obstacle course competition. Season 13 features more than 400 competitors and, for the first time in ANW history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old. Ninja Warrior is a sport that has been rapidly growing across the country and kids of all ages are embracing it in record numbers. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 12 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.02 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the American Ninja Warrior TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season?