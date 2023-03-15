American Ninja Warrior: Season 15 Renewal Set for NBC Competition Series

Athletes will once again get a chance to win a million-dollar prize. NBC has quietly renewed American Ninja Warrior for a 15th season.

An obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. Over the run of the series, the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors who are now as young as 15 years old. To stay in the competition, contestants need to make it through the city qualifying rounds and semifinals. A top prize of $1 million goes to the winner that can conquer all four stages at the National Finals.

Airing on Monday nights, the 14th season of American Ninja Warrior averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A premiere date hasn’t been announced yet but season 15 is expected to air as usual in the summer months. Filming begins tomorrow and continues through April 3rd.

