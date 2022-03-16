Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paul Wesley Joins Paramount+ Series in Iconic Role (Reaction)

A vampire is joining the world of Star Trek. Paul Wesley, best known for his role on The Vampire Diaries, is appearing in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in an iconic role. He will play Captain James T. Kirk during season two, per StarTrek.com.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said the following about Wesley’s addition in a statement:

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show.”

Wesley also reacted to his casting on the series on social media. Check out his tweets below.

I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created.

Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the pic.twitter.com/U8GVD4ZemP — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) March 15, 2022

course I had to get a picture.

So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) March 15, 2022

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Paramount+ on May 5th. Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, the series is a prequel to Star Trek.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Paul Wesley on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?