Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paul Wesley Joins Paramount+ Series in Iconic Role (Reaction)

by Regina Avalos,

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

A vampire is joining the world of Star Trek. Paul Wesley, best known for his role on The Vampire Diaries, is appearing in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in an iconic role. He will play Captain James T. Kirk during season two, per StarTrek.com.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said the following about Wesley’s addition in a statement:

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show.”

Wesley also reacted to his casting on the series on social media. Check out his tweets below.

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Paramount+ on May 5th. Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, the series is a prequel to Star Trek.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Paul Wesley on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?



