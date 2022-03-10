Star Trek: Picard: Paramount+ TV Series Ending with Season Three

Jean-Luc Picard’s newest adventures won’t see a fourth season. The Star Trek: Picard TV series was renewed for a third season by Paramount+ back in September. Production wrapped on season three earlier this week and it turns out, that will be the end. Season two is currently being released on Thursdays.

The Star Trek: Picard TV show is a follow-up to Star Trek: The Next Generation. It stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie. The series takes place in the latter part of the 24th Century and picks up two decades after the last time viewers saw Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart), as Starfleet Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Season two takes Picard and his crew on a bold new journey — into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future while facing the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Executive producer, director, and showrunner Terry Matalas tweeted about the impending wrap on production last Friday.

Only three more working days until #StarTrekPicard wraps and we beam out forever! 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/pBEprhxlPu — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) March 4, 2022

Executive producer and writer Christopher Monfette tweeted about production wrapping and also alluded that the series was coming to a close on Monday night.

And that’s a wrap on Season Three of #StarTrekPicard. As you watch and enjoy Season Two just know — the next and final chapter in Picard’s story is a truly remarkable thing. Beyond thankful to @TerryMatalas, the cast, crew and all our extraordinary writers who made it possible. — Christopher Monfette (@cwmonfette) March 8, 2022

Later, Ryan also tweeted about the series production wrap and she later confirmed that Star Trek: Picard won’t have a fourth or a fifth season.

And just like that, it’s done.

That’s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. 🎬

So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come in season 3!

Huge love to our incredible cast and crew.

What an journey this has been…

🖖🏼❤️ — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 8, 2022

Nope, it was always intended to be 3 and done. https://t.co/UauYW9juhj — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 8, 2022

In an interview with TrekMovie, executive producer and showrunner Akiva Goldsman noted that, while the series is coming to an end, the door is left open for more adventures for Jean Luc Picard should Stewart be interested.

