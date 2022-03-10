Menu

Star Trek: Picard: Paramount+ TV Series Ending with Season Three

by Trevor Kimball,

Jean-Luc Picard’s newest adventures won’t see a fourth season. The Star Trek: Picard TV series was renewed for a third season by Paramount+ back in September. Production wrapped on season three earlier this week and it turns out, that will be the end. Season two is currently being released on Thursdays.

The Star Trek: Picard TV show is a follow-up to Star Trek: The Next Generation. It stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie. The series takes place in the latter part of the 24th Century and picks up two decades after the last time viewers saw Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart), as Starfleet Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Season two takes Picard and his crew on a bold new journey — into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future while facing the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes

Executive producer, director, and showrunner Terry Matalas tweeted about the impending wrap on production last Friday.

Executive producer and writer Christopher Monfette tweeted about production wrapping and also alluded that the series was coming to a close on Monday night.

Later, Ryan also tweeted about the series production wrap and she later confirmed that Star Trek: Picard won’t have a fourth or a fifth season.

In an interview with TrekMovie, executive producer and showrunner Akiva Goldsman noted that, while the series is coming to an end, the door is left open for more adventures for Jean Luc Picard should Stewart be interested.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Star Trek: Picard TV series on Paramount+? Are you disappointed that the series will end with its third season or, do you think that three seasons will be enough?

