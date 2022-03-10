Vikings: Valhalla: Seasons Two & Three Confirmed by Netflix

The exploits of Leif Eriksson aren’t over yet. Vikings: Valhalla TV series will return for at least two more seasons — seasons two and three — on Netflix. The streaming service initially ordered 24 episodes of the show and it’s now been confirmed that the remaining 16 episodes will be broken up into a second and a third season.

A historical drama series, the Vikings: Valhalla TV show stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes. The story chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Based on the Vikings TV series, Vikings: Valhalla’s first season of eight episodes debuted on February 25th. Production on the second season has already wrapped and is expected to launch in 2023. The cast and crew will return to production this spring to film season three.

Series co-creator Jeb Stuart returns as showrunner and executive producer. In a statement, he said, “Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

