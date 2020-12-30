Vikings: Season Six; The Upside of the Final Episodes’ Move to Amazon Prime

Vikings is now on Amazon Prime! Fans can check out all six seasons on the streaming service, including the 10 episodes fans have been waiting for since the first half of the season wrapped last year. All 10 episodes are available now.

This move not only surprised fans, but the man behind the show, Michael Hirst, as well. Vikings has aired on History, but that cable network is moving away from weekly scripted programming to mini-series. With a new Vikings spin-off (Vikings: Valhalla) headed to Netflix, the original series moving to streaming was an easy decision to make for History.

However, Hirst had no idea the series was headed to Amazon until after the deal was made. He said the following about the move, per The Wrap Pro:

“Nobody told me anything about it. I was told about it as a fait accompli. It didn’t entirely surprise me. The ‘Vikings’ spin-off show, which they’ve already started shooting, is obviously on Netflix. So the streaming services were kind of looking around. The figures were so attractive, apparently to both Amazon and Netflix, so that it’s not surprising.”

The move is actually good for fans of the historical drama. The final episodes are available for binging now. There is no need to wait for a week to pass between episodes. Hirst said the following:

“There is an element of frustration, when you have to wait a week for the next episode, when you often really want to find out what happened. And, and also History because of their model, financial model they had ad breaks. And the more successful the show became, the more ad breaks they had. And so I wasn’t particularly happy about that.”

The final episodes of Vikings will still air on History Channel, but that will not happen until later in 2021.

