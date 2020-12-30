Vikings TV show on History: season 6 viewer votes

How will the story end in the sixth and final season of the Vikings TV show on History? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Vikings is cancelled or renewed for season seven (in this case, we already know it’s ending). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Vikings here. *Status update below.

A History channel action-adventure series, the sixth season of Vikings stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén, Katheryn Winnick, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Marco Ilsø. Danila Kozlovsky, Georgia Hirst, Adam Copeland, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Ragga Ragnars, Steven Berkoff, and Eric Johnson have recurring roles. The period drama delves into the Viking warriors and their strange, ruthless world. Season six picks up after the battle which has left Bjorn (Ludwig) victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar (Høgh) for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia.



What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Vikings TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Vikings on History should have been renewed for a seventh season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*12/30/20: The final 10 episodes have been released on Amazon Prime Video but will still air on History at some point in 2021.