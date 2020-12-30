Vikings: Season Six Ratings

There’s no need to worry about the Vikings TV show being cancelled this time around. History has already announced that that the series ends with season six. While there won’t be a seventh season, work is underway on a Netflix sequel series. Will Vikings go out with strong ratings or has it burned out? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A History channel action-adventure series, the sixth season of Vikings stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén, Katheryn Winnick, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Marco Ilsø. Danila Kozlovsky, Georgia Hirst, Adam Copeland, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Ragga Ragnars, Steven Berkoff, and Eric Johnson have recurring roles. The period drama delves into the Viking warriors and their strange, ruthless world. Season six picks up after the battle which has left Bjorn (Ludwig) victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar (Høgh) for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Vikings on History averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.90 million viewers.

*12/30/20: The final 10 episodes have been released on Amazon Prime Video but will still air on History at some point in 2021.