Vikings: Season Six; Final Episodes to (Finally) Air on History Channel

The first 79 episodes of the Vikings TV show aired on History. Then, late last year, it was announced that the final 10 episodes of the series would be released on Amazon Prime Video first, on December 30th. Regular cable viewers would have to wait. The final episodes were then released on Hulu on March 30th and regular cable viewers had to keep waiting.

Well, the long wait is finally over. History has quietly announced that the final episodes of Vikings will begin airing on Saturday, June 5th, at 8/7c.

An action-adventure series, the sixth season of Vikings stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén, Katheryn Winnick, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Marco Ilsø. Danila Kozlovsky, Georgia Hirst, Adam Copeland, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Ragga Ragnars, Steven Berkoff, and Eric Johnson have recurring roles. The period drama delves into the Viking warriors and their strange, ruthless world. Season six picks up after the battle which has left Bjorn (Ludwig) victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar (Høgh) for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia.

Here’s a teaser for the final episodes:

Netflix has ordered Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off to the Vikings show. It will take place a century later and will tell the story of well-known Norsemen like Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror.

