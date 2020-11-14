The Blacklist: Season Eight Ratings

For the past few years, The Blacklist has been airing on Friday nights, an evening that was once considered a death sentence for TV shows. But this NBC series has continued to be renewed year after year anyway. Still, all good things must end someday. Will this season be the final curtain for Reddington? Will The Blacklist be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The crime drama centers on one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), who offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone), partners with him. In season eight, with his back against the wall, Red faces his most formidable enemy yet — Elizabeth. Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Red and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Blacklist on NBC averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.27 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

