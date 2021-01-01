Vikings: Season Six; Why the History and Amazon Series Ended

Vikings has wrapped its run with the release of the second half of season six on Amazon earlier this week, and the man behind the series, Michael Hirst, has now revealed why the series ended at this point.

Gamespot shared his comments about the end of Vikings on Amazon:

“I knew in a global sense where I was ultimately going. And it was very satisfactory, in a way, when we came to what I knew was going to be by the last season. I also felt that I’d said as much as I had to say really about Vikings, you know? I started off and I was fascinated by their culture and beliefs, and I wanted to overturn all these prejudices and cliches about them. And [then] I fell in love with these major characters. Often my days and nights for seven years were filled with Vikings. You know, I would write [until] 12 o’clock at night, I commuted to Ireland every week. It was time to conclude the saga.”

As for the ending of the Amazon and History series, Hirst wanted to make sure he crafted a finale that satisfied both the fans and himself. He said the following about creating that ending:

“I had to give these various storylines a satisfying conclusion–a conclusion that didn’t cheat in any way. And I felt that if I could come up with endings that were satisfactory and felt justified, then the audience would hopefully feel the same because I love these characters so much and it was very important to me. It was, of course, deeply emotional because it meant killing off some of my favorite characters. This whole last season, especially these last 10 episodes, were deeply emotional for me and I lost a lot of sleep. But at the same time, there was an element of relief in getting to the end.”

What do you think? Did you watch the end of the Vikings TV Show on Amazon? Were you happy with how the drama ended?