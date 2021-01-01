Pose: Season Three; Billy Porter Gives an Update on the FX Series

The third season of Pose is currently filming, and Billy Porter has now given fans an update on the progress of that production. In a recent appearance of Live with Kelly and Ryan, he revealed that something has been difficult during filming due to the pandemic. The series has not been able to film their balls, which take a lot of people in close quarters to film. That is impossible with the current pandemic.

Porter said the following about season three of Pose on FX, per TV Line:

“We’re still trying to figure that part out. We have not shot any of the balls yet. We’ve been shooting the scene work, and I believe, for the ball sequences, that we’re waiting to hopefully be shooting them inside some sort of vaccine situation, so that we can have all those people in the room. It is not the easiest version of filming a television show that I’ve ever been a part of, but I’m grateful that we are back to work. Disney is now the parent company of FX, and they have really taken this seriously, they’ve taken the science seriously, and they are keeping us all very safe during this process.”

A premiere date for season three of Pose has not yet been set. The series was supposed to return in 2020.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Pose TV Show on FX?