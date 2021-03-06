Menu

Pose: Is the FX TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Pose TV show on FXWill the curtain close on Pose? Has the Pose TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pose season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An FX musical dance drama, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors in a scripted drama. The series stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard, and Charlayne Woodard. It revolves around several segments of society in New York City — ball subculture, Trump-era excess, and the downtown social and literary scenes. The second season kicks off in 1990. Because the mainstream is becoming aware of the ball scene, House Evangelista decides to assess its goals. As the AIDS crisis rips through the community, activists step up their efforts.

 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Pose on FX averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 541,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 24% and 16%, respectively. Find out how Pose stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
 

Pose has been renewed for a third and final season which will debut May 2, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Pose for season three? This series has done pretty well in the ratings and has drawn quite a bit of attention for the channel so I think it’s a safe bet to say Pose will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Pose cancellation or renewal alerts.

6/17/19 update: FX has renewed the Pose TV show for a third season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Pose TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Rudy Angell

We think Pose is one of the best, new and informative show on television.The public needs to know about the Gay lifestyle; that is, all facets of Gaylife!!!!!!!

Candi

I am soooooo glad to hear there will be a third season. I am so hooked on the show, the cast is great and I am waiting to find out what comes next!

Ryan James

I am thrilled the show is continuing. there are so many important messages to be imparted from the characters that are not shown on any other show.

