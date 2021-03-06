Vulture Watch

An FX musical dance drama, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors in a scripted drama. The series stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard, and Charlayne Woodard. It revolves around several segments of society in New York City — ball subculture, Trump-era excess, and the downtown social and literary scenes. The second season kicks off in 1990. Because the mainstream is becoming aware of the ball scene, House Evangelista decides to assess its goals. As the AIDS crisis rips through the community, activists step up their efforts.





The second season of Pose on FX averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 541,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 24% and 16%, respectively. Find out how Pose stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



Will FX cancel or renew Pose for season three? This series has done pretty well in the ratings and has drawn quite a bit of attention for the channel so I think it’s a safe bet to say Pose will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Pose cancellation or renewal alerts.

6/17/19 update: FX has renewed the Pose TV show for a third season.



