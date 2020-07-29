Tell Me a Story: Season One Ratings

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, production on most network TV shows has had to be shut down. As a result, the networks have had to get creative when it comes to filling their primetime schedules. As an example, The CW has decided to air the first season of Tell Me a Story from CBS All Access. The streaming service produced this program for two seasons but then cancelled it earlier this year. For now, it looks like The CW will air the second season in the fall. Could positive network ratings cause Tell Me a Story to be revived for season three? Stay tuned.

A psychological thriller series, Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Kim Cattrall, James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, and Zabryna Guevara. The series reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season one weaves The Three Little Pigs together with Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Tell Me a Story TV series? Are you hoping that The CW airs the second season?