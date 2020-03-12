Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Tell Me a Story: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Tell Me a Story TV show on CBS All Access: season 2 viewer votes

Photo Cr: Connie Chornuk/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Can there be happy endings in the second season of the Tell Me a Story TV show on CBS All Access? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tell Me a Story is cancelled or renewed for season three. CBS All Access and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Tell Me a Story here.

A CBS All Access dark psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille, and Christopher Meyer recurring. The series reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season two includes tales that focus on three legendary princesses — Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. The Pruitt family navigates love, loss, romance, and terror against the iconic backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Tell Me a Story TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Tell Me a Story on CBS All Access should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.