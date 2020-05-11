Tell Me a Story: Cancelled; No Season Three on CBS All Access

The story is officially over. Deadline reports CBS All Access has cancelled the TV show Tell Me a Story after two seasons.

The psychological thriller reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season two includes tales that focus on three legendary princesses — Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. The season two cast includes Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille, and Christopher Meyer recurring.

CBS All Access does not typically release ratings so it’s unclear why the streaming service has cancelled Tell Me a Story . The show’s first two seasons have been acquired by The CW.

From Julie McNamara, CBS All Access EVP Original Content:

The brilliant Kevin Williamson, brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know into modern thrillers. It has been a privilege to work with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan and the team at Kapital Entertainment, as well as the amazing cast of Tell Me A Story, who did a phenomenal job personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tales.”

What do you think? Have you seen Tell Me a Story? Would you have watched a third season?