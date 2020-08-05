Tell us a story about you and the first season of the Tell Me a Story TV show on CBS All Access. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tell Me a Story is cancelled or renewed for season two. CBS All Access and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the season one episodes of Tell Me a Story. We invite you to rate them for us here.

A CBS All Access psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Kim Cattrall, James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, and Zabryna Guevara. The series reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season one weaves The Three Little Pigs together with Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Tell Me a Story TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS All Access cancel or renew Tell Me a Story for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

12/17/18 update: CBS All Access has renewed Tell Me a Story for a second season. Details here.