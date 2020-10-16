Will the crew be able to return home in the third season of the Star Trek: Discovery TV show on CBS All Access? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Star Trek: Discovery is cancelled or renewed for season four. CBS All Access and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Star Trek: Discovery here.

A CBS All Access sci-fi adventure series, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and David Ajala. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, the drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery which represents the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season three picks up after the ship’s trip into a wormhole. The crew finds themselves in the 32nd century, some 930 years into the future, far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Star Trek: Discovery TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.