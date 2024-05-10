Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Five; ABC Renews Game Show with Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White

The big wheel will keep spinning in primetime. ABC has renewed Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a fifth season. While Pat Sajak will retire from the regular syndicated version of the series on June 7th, he’ll still host this primetime version next season alongside Vanna White.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is a primetime game show based on the popular syndicated version. In each episode, a trio of celebrity contestants play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the fourth season include Jared Allen, Joe Buck, Kim Fields, Brendan Hunt, Rashad Jennings, Penn Jillette, Kel Mitchell, Melissa Villaseñor, and Marcellus Wiley.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership.

It’s unknown when viewers can expect to see season five, but ABC is expected to release its Fall 2024 schedule soon.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV series on ABC? Are you looking forward to seeing the fifth season?

