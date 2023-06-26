Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White’s Role May Reportedly Be Eliminated When Pat Sajak Retires

Wheel of Fortune may soon say goodbye to more than Pat Sajak. Only days after the host announced his retirement following the upcoming season, rumors began that Vanna White might also exit the series.

TV Line reported that White’s “star power might no longer be necessary if the new host turns out to be an established name.” Ryan Seacrest is one possible name offered as a replacement for Sajak.

Sources said there is no plan to let go of White after Sajak’s exit. It was said that “Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna’s deal beyond her current contract.”

Sajak and White have hosted the original syndicated series together since 1981, and the pair also host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which is entering its fourth season on ABC. A search for a new host is now underway.

What do you think? Will you watch Wheel of Fortune without Sajak or White?