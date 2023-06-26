Magnum PI: NBC Series Cast and Writers React to Cancellation

Magnum PI has been canceled for a second time, and members of the cast and writers for the NBC drama have now spoken out about the series ending after the network saved the series for one more season of 20 episodes following its cancellation by CBS last year.

Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang star in the reboot of the popular 1980s series, which follows Thomas Magnum and his team investigating crimes in Hawaii.

Weeks, Amy Hill, and Stephen Hill shared their thoughts about NBC canceling Magnum PI on social media. Check out their posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perdita Weeks (@perdita_weeks_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Hill (@stephenhillacts)

It’s been a helluva ride! Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all ❤️ excited for what’s next! https://t.co/EH0BqkmHwM — zaChknighton (@ZachKnighton) June 24, 2023

The writers also shared a message for the fans on Twitter.

The second half of season five will return to NBC in 2024.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Magnum PI? Were you hoping for more of the series on NBC?