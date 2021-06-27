Good Girls: NBC Cast Reacts to TV Series Cancellation

Good Girls was cancelled by NBC at the start of the weekend, and members of the cast reacted to the news on social media.

Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard star in the NBC series which follows the crime spree of a trio of suburban moms. Netflix looked to be a possible new home, but a deal did not happen.

Check out the comments from the cast below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Hendricks (@actuallychristinahendricks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mae margaret whitman (@mistergarf)

The woman behind the casting for the show also reacted to the Good Girls cancellation news. Check out her post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Dean (@lizdeancasting)

