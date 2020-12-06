Superstore: Sitcom Cast Reacts to NBC Cancellation

It was announced by NBC that Superstore is ending this season and now, the cast of the series has reacted to the show’s cancellation.

Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi star in the workplace comedy. The NBC series will return with the first of its final 11 episodes next month, on January 14th.

Here are some reactions:

It’s hard to know exactly what to say in moments like these. Superstore was a dream every day. I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it’s ending but also insanely grateful for all it’s given me. ☁️ 9 forever. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) December 4, 2020

