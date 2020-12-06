Superstore: Sitcom Cast Reacts to NBC Cancellation

It was announced by NBC that Superstore is ending this season and now, the cast of the series has reacted to the show’s cancellation.
Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi star in the workplace comedy. The NBC series will return with the first of its final 11 episodes next month, on January 14th.
Here are some reactions:
☁️❤️ pic.twitter.com/eXwaj58Fwb
— colton dunn (@captdope) December 3, 2020
It’s hard to know exactly what to say in moments like these. Superstore was a dream every day. I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it’s ending but also insanely grateful for all it’s given me. ☁️ 9 forever.
— Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) December 4, 2020
💙☁️9️⃣ #Superstore pic.twitter.com/QSuXNwfCom
— Nico Santos (@nicosantos) December 4, 2020
What do you think? Are you a fan of Superstore on NBC? Are you upset by the show’s cancellation?
The writing was on the wall when America left. NBC knows that that show needs her to survive
I hope the cast finds other shows to be in and possibly some films
I am going to miss Superstore and the fictitious Cloud Nine. The comedy is very well written and the actors are phenomenal! I hope minds are changed and another season is allowed. If that doesn’t happen I hope all the actors find bigger and better opportunities!