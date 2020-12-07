Network: NBC
Episodes: 113 (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: November 30, 2015 — present
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, and Mark McKinney.
TV show description:
Set in the fictional Cloud 9 Superstore, this workplace comedy focuses on the family dynamic that forms among employees.
Having seen it all, the bright and dependable Amy (America Ferrera) is Cloud 9’s most steadfast and level-headed employee. She keeps Cloud 9 together, despite her coworkers’ foibles and antics.
Idealistic Cloud 9 new-hire Jonah (Ben Feldman) is determined to find moments of unexpected beauty — even in his work at this generic, big-box chain store. Jonah strikes Amy as elitist, even while proving nearly incompetent, at first.
Aggressive Assistant Manager Dina (Lauren Ash), sets her sights on Jonah. Other than that, Dina lives and dies by the Cloud 9 Superstore employee handbook.
Amiable but bumbling, Store Manager Glenn (Mark McKinney), is a lifer who has been promoted above his level of competence. Snarky Garrett (Colton Dunn) is Cloud 9’s “Voice of God,” intercom announcer.
Young, sweet, and pregnant, Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) is just trying to get by and provide for her imminent family. The ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos) is hired along with Jonah and is determined to get ahead.
Series Finale:
Episode #113
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.
Why they cancelling?? Myself, family, coworkers all love and watch! It’s funny as ever even without America Ferrara!
the show is really funny and has lots of positive messages. I love it
I LOVE the superstore TV show. I hope for a season 6 season to return.
Recently stumbled on this show and have binged watch all shows to date. Simply laugh out loud hilarious.
i really like the show a lot great funny show
Love Superstore. Never miss an episode.
Superstore is a great show. It deals with issues currently facing American-homelessness, the true treatment of workers receiving minimal wages, mental health issues, relationship issues, disability issues and the issues people face when place in leadership roles and personal relationships in the work place. I always view and contemplate comedy makes me truly contemplate the thing we face. Great job. Score #10.
I don’t like how big a drop the ratings are and am hoping it’s due more to the Big Bang Theory stealing everyone’s viewers.
This season started a little off but the show got its legs again. I Love it!