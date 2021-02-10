Superstore: Season Six; NBC Sets Date for Sitcom’s Hour Series Finale

The Cloud 9 store is closing its doors next month. NBC has announced that the Superstore TV series will wrap up with an hourlong series finale on Thursday, March 25th at 8:00 PM.

A workplace comedy series, Superstore stars Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi. This sitcom revolves around the diverse and unique employees at a big-box megastore called Cloud 9. At the center is Jonah (Feldman), a passionate optimist always looking out for his co-workers. They include the sardonic Garrett (Dunn), the sweet and fun-loving Cheyenne (Sakura), and the perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kauahi). Back in the manager job is Glenn (McKinney), who once again finds himself butting heads with aggressive assistant manager Dina (Ash). Glenn is now assisted by Mateo (Santos), who’s pretty sure he would be running things by now if it weren’t for his undocumented status. From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, the crew tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.

Airing on Thursday nights, the current sixth season of Superstore averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership.

In December, the peacock network announced that the comedy series would come to a close in 2021. NBC has ordered 15 episodes for the final season and eight have aired thus far. It’s unclear if the network will count the hour finale as a pair of episodes or if former star America Ferrara will return for the last episode.

While Superstore is ending, a spin-off series is being considered.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Superstore TV show on NBC? Will you be watching the finale? Would you tune in for a spin-off?