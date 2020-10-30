Superstore: Season Six Ratings

After five seasons, America Ferrara has left the Superstore TV series. How will her departure affect this NBC comedy’s ratings and future? Will Superstore be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A workplace comedy series, Superstore stars Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi. This sitcom revolves around the diverse and unique employees at a big-box megastore called Cloud 9. At the center is Jonah (Feldman), a passionate optimist always looking out for his co-workers. They include the sardonic Garrett (Dunn), the sweet and fun-loving Cheyenne (Sakura), and the perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kauahi). Back in the manager job is Glenn (McKinney), who once again finds himself butting heads with aggressive assistant manager Dina (Ash). Glenn is now assisted by Mateo (Santos), who’s pretty sure he would be running things by now if it weren’t for his undocumented status. From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, the crew tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.

For comparisons: Season five of Superstore on NBC averaged a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Superstore TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?