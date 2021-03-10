Superstore: Season Six; America Ferrera Returning for NBC Series Finale

Amy is returning for one more shift. NBC has announced that America Ferrera will return for the sitcom’s one-hour finale on Thursday, March 25th. Ferrera was supposed to depart the show at the end of season five but, due to the pandemic shutdown, she stuck around to film farewell episodes as part of season six. NBC announced that Superstore would be ending this year in December and the series finale was completed earlier this month.

A workplace comedy series, Superstore stars Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi. This sitcom revolves around the diverse and unique employees at a big-box megastore called Cloud 9. At the center is Jonah (Feldman), a passionate optimist always looking out for his co-workers. They include the sardonic Garrett (Dunn), the sweet and fun-loving Cheyenne (Sakura), and the perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kauahi). Back in the manager job is Glenn (McKinney), who once again finds himself butting heads with aggressive assistant manager Dina (Ash). Glenn is now assisted by Mateo (Santos), who’s pretty sure he would be running things by now if it weren’t for his undocumented status. From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, the crew tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.

Here’s NBC’s announcement:

AMERICA FERRERA TO REUNITE WITH THE CAST OF SUPERSTORE IN THE ONE-HOUR SEASON FINALE Following the recent news that NBC’s “Superstore” will be closing the doors of Cloud 9, America Ferrera is confirmed to reunite with the cast once more as a final farewell to the series. Ferrera will appear in the one-hour series finale on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green last year renewed their overall deals with Universal Television. Spitzer is continuing his relationship with NBC with his upcoming series “American Auto.” Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s “The Bold Type” on Freeform. Victor Nelli, Jr. also serves as executive producer. “Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

