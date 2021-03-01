Superstore: Season Six; Cast of NBC Comedy Film the Series Finale

Superstore is ready to wrap up its run on NBC later this month, and the cast has now filmed its series finale. The cast shared images and messages as they prepared to say goodbye.

Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi star in the series which follows the employees of a Cloud 9 retail store. The series finale is set to air on March 25th on NBC. The series was cancelled by the network late last year.

Fans could see some characters from Superstore again, however. A spin-off series is in early development. Check out the posts from the cast on social media below.

Well…that’s a wrap for me on Season 6 of Superstore! What a journey from Female Employee #2 to JANET aka Janay! She was unapologetically acerbic and honest with a heart of gold…

Typecasting? Maybe just a smidge🤣 #Superstore pic.twitter.com/9lV3zHNmre — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) February 27, 2021

Last day of school. I am not ok. #Superstore — Nico Santos (@nicosantos) February 28, 2021

What do you think? Are you sad to see Superstore end? Do you plan to watch the series finale later this month?