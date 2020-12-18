Superstore: Spin-Off Considered for Cancelled NBC Comedy Series

Superstore may be ending with its sixth season, but NBC is not ready to say good-bye to some of the characters and the world created for the series. A spin-off, titled Bo & Cheyenne, is now being considered by the network, and it would feature Nichole Sakura and Johnny Pemberton.

Per Deadline, the potential NBC comedy would follow the pair as “Bo (Pemberton) and Cheyenne (Sakura) balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.” Sakura appeared on all six seasons of the comedy, and her character was just promoted to floor supervisor.

On Superstore, the comedy followed the lives of the employees of box superstore, Cloud 9. Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi star in the workplace comedy.

Bo & Cheyenne will be written by Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. No more details about the possible series have been released at this time.

