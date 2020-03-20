Vulture Watch
Airing on the NBC television network, Superstore stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, and Kaliko Kauahi. This sitcom revolves around the diverse and unique employees at a super-sized megastore called Cloud 9. Recently promoted to store manager, Amy (Ferrera) is the glue that holds the place together while newer hire Jonah (Feldman) wants to prove that work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates at the store include sardonic Garrett (Dunn), sweet but clueless Cheyenne (Bloom), perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kauahi), former manager Glenn (McKinney), self-promoted floor supervisor Mateo (Santos), and Dina (Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist. From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, the crew tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.
Season Five Ratings
The fifth season of Superstore is averaging a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.77 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 14% and 9%, respectively. Find out how Superstore stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
Will NBC cancel or renew Superstore for season six? Though the ratings are low, it’s NBC’s highest-rated sitcom (which isn’t saying much) so, I think it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Superstore cancellation or renewal news.
2/11/20 update: NBC has renewed the Superstore TV show for a sixth season.
Even though this season has not been as good as previous seasons (seems as if they’re trying to cram too much into each show and delivery of lines by the cast is rushed) I still watch every week and hope this show is renewed. Don’t really like Amy as boss.
Please renew Superstore
Yes bring superstore back the show is hilariously funny … can’t wait for Thursday nites and superstore
No. no .i want superstore is funny and i like sometime they take care each other.and it almost is like a real live.
Even though the ratings are bad, it’s still NBC’s highest comedy so I think it’ll be renewed.
When you’ve only got like 6 scripted sitcoms on television, it’s not exactly acting like this is the 70’s or 80’s when sitcoms ruled! This thing is going to start losing NBC some money at some point, because advertisers won’t want to pay for less and less eyeballs watching.