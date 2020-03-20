Vulture Watch

Is this show a bargain? Has the Superstore TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Superstore, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Superstore stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, and Kaliko Kauahi. This sitcom revolves around the diverse and unique employees at a super-sized megastore called Cloud 9. Recently promoted to store manager, Amy (Ferrera) is the glue that holds the place together while newer hire Jonah (Feldman) wants to prove that work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates at the store include sardonic Garrett (Dunn), sweet but clueless Cheyenne (Bloom), perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kauahi), former manager Glenn (McKinney), self-promoted floor supervisor Mateo (Santos), and Dina (Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist. From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, the crew tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Superstore is averaging a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.77 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 14% and 9%, respectively. Find out how Superstore stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Superstore has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Superstore for season six? Though the ratings are low, it’s NBC’s highest-rated sitcom (which isn’t saying much) so, I think it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Superstore cancellation or renewal news.

2/11/20 update: NBC has renewed the Superstore TV show for a sixth season.



