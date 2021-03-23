Genius: Season Three Ratings (Aretha)

The Genius TV series has already been renewed for a fourth season so we don’t have to wonder if it will be cancelled this time around. However, the series is moving to Disney+ and it’s unknown if season four will eventually air on National Geographic. Could the third season ratings make a difference? Stay tuned.

An anthology series, Genius dramatizes the stories of the world’s most brilliant innovators, their extraordinary achievements and their sometimes volatile, passionate, and complex personal relationships. Season three tells the story of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and stars Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, David Cross, Patrice Covington, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Steven Norfleet, Pauletta Washington, Omar J. Dorsey, Marque Richardson, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, and Shaian Jordan. The season follows the musical genius and her incomparable career, as well as the impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. Grammy Award winner Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion and is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, receiving nearly countless honors throughout her career.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Genius on National Geographic Channel (which aired in 2018) averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 363,000 viewers.

