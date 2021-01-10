Genius: Season Three; Nat Geo Releases Poster for Aretha Franklin Season

The new season of Genius is coming soon to National Geographic. The season, focusing on the life of Aretha Franklin, will star Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul herself. She has now shared a poster for the new season on social media.

Genius has already been renewed for a fourth season. Genius: Martin Luther King Jr. will air on Disney+.

National Geographic Channel revealed more about the upcoming third season of Genius in a press release.

“Today, Double Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaErivo) marked her birthday by honoring The Queen and unveiling the exclusive key art for National Geographic’s highly anticipated 8-part limited series, GENIUS: ARETHA. Erivo will star as the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the third season of the Emmy award-winning global anthology series. This installation will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. GENIUS: ARETHA will premiere on National Geographic this March. The previously announced cast includes Emmy(R)-winning Courtney B. Vance (The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) as Aretha’s father, C.L. Franklin; Malcolm Barrett (Timeless, Preacher) as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and business manager; David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) as legendary music producer Jerry Wexler; Grammy(R) Award winning musician and actor Tip “T.I.” Harris (Ant Man, Get Hard) as Ken Cunningham; Patrice Covington (The Color Purple, Ain’t Misbehavin’) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, The Big Sick) portray Erma and Carolyn Franklin, respectively, as Aretha’s sisters and frequent background singers who supported and collaborated with their famous sibling; Steven Norfleet (Watchmen, Dynasty) as older brother Cecil Franklin, who stepped in as Aretha’s manager following her divorce from Ted White; veteran actress Pauletta Washington (Beloved, She’s Gotta Have It) as Aretha’s nurturing and loving paternal grandmother, Rachel; Omar J. Dorsey (Queen Sugar) as James Cleveland; Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as King Curtis, Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals) as Ruth Bowen; and introducing Shaian Jordan as young Aretha Franklin, Little Re.”

