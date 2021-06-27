The Boys: Season Three; Trio of Superheroes Added to Amazon Series

Three more names have been added to the cast of The Boys for season three, per Deadline. Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston Villanueva, and Nick Wechsler will be playing superheroes on the live-action Amazon Prime Video show.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Colby Minifie star in the series. Jensen Ackles was added for season three last year. The Amazon series follows the lives of superheroes who work for a big corporation and a group who wants to take them down.

The following was revealed about the series:

“Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery is portraying a superhero named Gunpowder. Miles Gaston Villanueva who portrayed Lyle Menedez in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will play Supersonic. Roswell actor Nick Wechsler is portraying Blue Hawk. Each actor will join the show’s new season which is currently in production in Toronto.”

A premiere date for The Boys season three will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Boys on Amazon? Do you plan to watch season three?